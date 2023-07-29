Singapore hotel guest’s RM1.7k durian fine waived as it was her first time caught

USUALLY, hotels in Singapore and Malaysia do not allow guests to bring durians into the premises due to its strong smell and will charge a fine.

A hotel guest in Singapore was recently charged a frighteningly hefty fine after being caught bringing in durians.

The guest from China bought the Musang King variant after her dinner with her family and tied the forbidden goods in a plastic bag to take the fruit to the hotel room, according to her post on Xiaohongshu.

The woman was aware of durians not being allowed in Singapore’s public transportation but did not know that the King of Fruits was not allowed in hotels and received a nasty surprise the following day.

“I received a warning letter the next day and I panicked when I saw that I was fined $S500 (RM1,710.99).

“Thankfully, the hotel management said that the fine can be waived as it was my first time but they will not do so if I was caught again,“ the guest explained in their post.

After that scare, the guest was grateful for such ‘humane’ management and vowed not to do it again.