SINGAPORE: For the first time, Friday prayers could not be held across Singapore yesterday in efforts to curb the spread of Covid-19.

More than 70 mosques here are expected to close for five days starting today for cleaning and sanitation works.

It comes as two Singaporeans were infected with the virus after attending a ‘tabligh’ gathering in Kuala Lumpur last week.

Earlier, the republic had closed four mosques - Muttaqin Mosque, Kassim Mosque, Hatijah Fatimah Mosque and Jamae Chulia Mosque - believed to be visited by the infected Singaporeans.

The first Singaporean to express his sadness over the temporary closures was Minister of Islamic Affairs, Masagos Zulkifli who expressed it on his Facebook page.

“Closing the mosque is a difficult decision, especially since we cannot perform Friday prayers. But this needs to be done to prevent Covid-19 from spreading.

“In fact this decision is approved by our religious scholars. Certainly this measure will protect our congregation, especially those of old age and not as healthy, ”he said.

He called on the Singapore Muslim community to continue efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19 including not shaking hands and using their own praying attire and mat.

A Bernama survey around the Sultan Mosque in Kampung Glam found that the mosque which had been welcoming visitors locally and abroad to be strangely quiet.

At the entrance was a notice that read, “In view of the Covid-19, the Mosque interior is temporarily closed for tourists and visitors.”

A huge banner was also hung at the fence, “CLOSED for tours and visits in view of Covid-19 situation. We hope to see you again soon.”

Meanwhile, Kassim Mosque, one of the four mosques closed a day earlier, had undergone a thorough cleaning and sanitation process.

“Beloved congregation, the process of thorough cleaning and sanitisation was done yesterday,” its Facebook posting read along with pictures of the cleaning and sanitation works.

A Singaporean, when met, said that she was unperturbed with the mosque’s closure in the republic as it was being carried out in accordance with Fatwa and for the common good.

“I believe it is temporary. All this while, we were free to carry out religious activities, “said Linda Ghani, who lives in Woodlands.

“Before this order was issued, we had already taken precautions by bringing our own praying attire and mat to the mosque,“ the 48-year-old said.

In fact, she said, not only mosques, but churches here too had earlier reduced or stopped their religious activities.

Muslims make up about 15% of the population of almost 6 million people here. - Bernama