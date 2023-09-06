Singapore Open: Aaron-Wooi Yik storm into the last four

PETALING JAYA: Reigning men’s doubles world champions, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik are one step away from reaching their second final spot this year after cruising into the semi-finals of the Singapore Open 2023, here, today.

In the quarter-final action held in Singapore Indoor Stadium, the national top duo gave a tit for tat to Leo Rolly Carnando-Daniel Marthin by winning 18-21, 21-16, 22-20 after the Indonesians stopped them in the last eight of Malaysia Masters 2023 in 21-18, 21-19, last month.

Aaron-Wooi Yik, will determine the final spot by going up against seventh seeds, Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang of China, tomorrow.

The Chinese pair had earlier overcome unseeded English duo, Ben Lane-Sean Vendy, 21-11, 21-11.

In January, the world number four Aaron-Wooi Yik stormed into the India Open 2023 final before succumbing to Wei Keng-Chang, 21-14, 19-21, 18-21. -BERNAMA