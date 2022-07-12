Singapore Open: Good start for Malaysian men’s doubles indie pairs

SINGAPORE: Two Malaysian men’s doubles independent pairs cruised into the second round of the Singapore Open 2022 badminton championships today.

World Championships bronze medallists Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi, who are also the fifth seeds, needed just 29 minutes to dispose of Thailand’s world number 20 combination of Supak Jomkoh-Kittinupong Kedren 21-14, 21-14 in the first round at the Singapore Indoor Stadium today.

World number 34 Goh V Shem-Low Juan Shen had it even easier, taking just 20 minutes to oust India’s Shyam Prasad-S Sunjith Jr 21-12, 21-10.

In the second round, Yew Sin-Ee Yi will meet either Taiwan’s Lu Ching Yao-Yang Po Han or Ireland’s Joshua Magee-Paul Reynolds while V Shem-Juan Shen will take on the winners of the clash between Indonesians Sabar Gutama-Moh Reza Pahlevi Isfahani and Singaporeans Andy Kwek-Jason Wong.

Meanwhile, national men’s singles independent shuttlers Cheam June Wei and Soong Joo Ven were sent packing in the qualifying rounds.

June Wei, who beat India’s Chirag Sen 21-14, 21-14 in his opening qualifier, went down fighting 29-27, 19-21, 21-23 to Singapore’s Jason Teh in the second qualifying match.

Joo Ven, meanwhile, bit the dust after going down 15-21, 11-21 to Max Weisskirchen of Germany in the first qualifying match.-Bernama