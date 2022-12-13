Singapore PM Lee to attend ASEAN-EU Commemorative Summit in Brussels

SINGAPORE: Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (pix) will attend the ASEAN-European Union (EU) Commemorative Summit on Wednesday (Dec 14) in Brussels, Belgium.

“This is the first ASEAN-EU Summit involving the Leaders of the Member States of ASEAN and of the EU,” said the republic’s Prime Minister’s Office in its website.

The Office said the Commemorative Summit marks 45 years of ASEAN-EU dialogue relations and is an opportunity for both sides to discuss ways to further deepen ASEAN-EU relations.

In Brussels, Lee will be accompanied by Mrs Lee, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, as well as officials from the Prime Minister’s Office and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During Lee’s absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong will be the Acting Prime Minister from Dec 12 to 16, 2022.

Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, who is also ASEAN Chair 2022, and European Council president Charles Michel will co-chair the summit.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his delegation will also be attending the summit.-Bernama