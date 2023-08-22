Singapore presidential election: Three individuals officially announced as candidates

SINGAPORE: The nomination process for the three candidates who are eligible to run for president of Singapore was completed successfully today.

The contest will be among former Group Chief Investment Officer of GIC Pte Ltd Ng Kok Song (pix), former Chief Executive Officer of NTUC Income Insurance Co-operative Ltd Tan Kin Lian, and former Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

The line-up was announced by the Returning Officer Tan Meng Dui at the end of the proceedings at the nomination centre at People’s Association (PA) Headquarters of King George’s Avenue here.

Singapore Presidential Election is set on Sept 1, 2023.

Following the announcement, each contender gave a two-minute thank-you speech to the crowd of supporters who had gathered since 10 in the morning.

According to Ng, he is standing for president to safeguard Singapore’s three treasures that include a good public administration.

“I’ve worked 45 years in public service. I have what it takes to uphold the integrity of public service appointments,“ he said.

As for Shanmugaratnam, he looked forward to “a fair, dignified and honourable contest focused on what each of us brings to Singaporeans and our future.”

“It is our future that we are concerned about. It will be a different future. It will be a more difficult and challenging future that we face, which is the reason why I have entered this contest to offer all my experience and capabilities on the ground for a few decades nationally and internationally.”

Meanwhile, Tan said he wanted to give the people of Singapore a chance to vote for a president who is “truly independent of the ruling government.”

“If I’m elected, I will carry out my duties as set out in the constitution diligently, honestly and to the best of my ability. These duties are to safeguard the reserves and uphold the integrity of the public service.” -Bernama