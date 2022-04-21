Singapore remains deeply concerned by recent development in Jerusalem

SINGAPORE: Singapore remains deeply concerned by recent developments in Jerusalem, including at the Haram al-Sharif or the Temple Mount as known to the Jews, says the republic’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

“We urge all parties to exercise maximum restraint and avoid any actions that would further escalate tensions,” said the MFA’s spokesperson in response to media queries today on the situation in Jerusalem.

It was reported that tensions have been running high across Palestinian territories since the beginning of April amid repeated Israeli arrest campaigns in the occupied West Bank.

Dozens of Palestinians were injured Friday in clashes with Israeli forces in the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem.

Daily settler incursions into the site to celebrate the week-long Jewish Passover holiday have further inflamed the situation.

Al-Aqsa Mosque is the world’s third-holiest site for Muslims. -Bernama