SINGAPORE has recorded its first two deaths from Covid-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, the health minister announced on Saturday.

The patients were a 75-year-old Singaporean woman and a 64-year-old Indonesian man.

“We are deeply saddened by their passing,“ health minister Gan Kim Yong said.

The woman was admitted to hospital a month ago with pneumonia, while the man was placed in intensive care on March 13, the day he arrived in Singapore.

With one of the world’s highest gross domestic products per capita, Singapore’s well-funded healthcare system typically draws patients from around the South-East Asian region.

National development minister Lawrence Wong last week justified new restrictions that require visitors from the nine other Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries to present a health certificate at a Singaporean embassy for vetting prior to travel.

He said that Singapore’s hospitals could become overwhelmed with Covid-19 sufferers from neighbouring countries seeking treatment.

Singapore has 385 confirmed cases of coronavirus, the second-highest number in South-East Asia. Its neighbour Malaysia has some 1,030 cases.

Most of the new cases diagnosed over the past week have been described by officials as “imported” - typically Singaporeans returning from Europe.

Singapore has been lauded for the measures it has deployed to keep cases low by global standards. It has implemented rigorous screening and an intricate system of contact tracing that has seen over 6,000 people placed in strictly-monitored quarantine. – dpa