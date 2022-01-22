Singapore reports first Omicron-related death

SINGAPORE: A 92-year-old unvaccinated woman has died from complications related to the Omicron Covid-19 variant – the first Omicron-related death in Singapore, according to The Straits Times' report today.

Quoting the republic’s Health Ministry (MOH), the newspaper said the woman had no known medical history and caught the virus from a family member.

She died about 10 days later on Thursday, MOH was quoted as saying.

Upon investigation, doctors have concluded that the death was due to Covid-19 infection by the Omicron variant, said the report.

As of noon Jan 21, Singapore reported 3,155 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the total caseload to 307,813 with 846 deaths.-Bernama