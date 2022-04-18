Singapore's air passenger traffic reaches 31 % of pre-Covid levels

SINGAPORE: Air passenger traffic in Singapore has reached 400,000 or 31 per cent of pre-Covid levels in the week ending April 17, 2022, up from 18 per cent a month ago due to the reopening of its borders to all fully vaccinated travellers from April 1, 2022.

“We are seeing good air travel recovery and expect numbers to further increase, especially in the upcoming May Day-Hari Raya Puasa long weekend and the June school holiday season,” said Director-General of Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) Han Kok Juan in a statement today.

According to CAAS, the increase in air passenger traffic was broad based with traffic volume increasing for all major markets, with particularly strong growth for traffic to and from Australia, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand.

Direct traffic increased for both international and local travellers, with Singapore citizens and permanent residents making up 32 per cent of total direct traffic, it said.

CAAS noted that the number of passenger flights also increased to 38 per cent of pre-Covid levels in the same week, from 29 per cent a month ago.

The frequency of flights to and from Australia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Vietnam increased significantly, it said.-Bernama