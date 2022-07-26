Singapore’s manufacturing output grows 2.2% in June

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) said on Tuesday that the country’s manufacturing output increased 2.2 per cent year-on-year in June, compared to the revised 10.4 per cent increase in May, reported Xinhua.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, the output grew 4.2 per cent year-on-year, compared to the revised 13.4 per cent increase in the previous month.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, Singapore’s manufacturing output decreased 8.5 per cent in June. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, the output declined 6.9 per cent.

In the first half of 2022, Singapore’s manufacturing output expanded 5.6 per cent compared to the year-earlier period. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, the output grew 7.5 per cent year-on-year.

As for the performance of different clusters, the electronics cluster’s output rose 2.3 per cent year-on-year in June and 9.2 per cent year-on-year in the first six months of this year.

On a year-on-year basis, the chemicals cluster’s output declined 11 per cent in June and 3.7 per cent in the first half of 2022. The precision engineering cluster’s output grew 5.6 per cent in June and 4.8 per cent in the six months. The transport engineering cluster’s output increased 32 per cent in June and 17.7 per cent in the period of January to June.

The general manufacturing cluster’s output rose 10.1 per cent in June and 12.3 per cent in the January-June period. The biomedical manufacturing cluster saw its output decreased 9.2 per cent in June and 4 per cent in the first half of this year. -Bernama