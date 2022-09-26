Singapore’s manufacturing output growth further slows down in August

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Economic Development Board (EDB) said on Monday that the country’s manufacturing output increased 0.5 percent year-on-year in August, compared to a revised 0.8-percent increase in July and a 2.6-percent gain in June, reported Yonhap.

Excluding biomedical manufacturing, the output declined 1.2 percent year-on-year in August, compared to a 3.1-percent increase in July and a 4.9-percent increase in June.

On a seasonally adjusted month-on-month basis, Singapore’s manufacturing output rose 2 percent in August. Excluding biomedical manufacturing, output declined 2.9 percent.

As for the performance of different clusters, the electronics cluster’s output declined 7.8 percent year-on-year in August, with all segments recording a decline in output on the back of softening demand. Meanwhile, the chemicals cluster saw its output decreased 11.2 percent.

The biomedical manufacturing cluster’s output grew 11.1 percent in August. The precision engineering cluster’s output gained 2.9 percent. The transport engineering cluster’s output jumped 32.8 percent. The general manufacturing cluster’s output increased 18.8 percent.-Bernama