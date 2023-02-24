Singapore’s OCBC Q4 profit rises 34% on-year

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s second-largest lender Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp (OCBC) reported a 34% rise in quarterly profit on Friday (Feb 24), driven by higher interest rates, but income from wealth management fees and its insurance business fell sharply.

Net profit at Southeast Asia's second-largest bank by assets rose to S$1.31 billion (RM4.32 billion) in October-December from a year earlier. However, profit fell 19% from the third quarter.

The city-state’s banks, among the most well capitalised in the world, benefited from an early rebound in the Covid-19 pandemic-hit economy, but higher funding costs and weak wealth management fees have emerged as key risks.

OCBC’s fourth-quarter results showed non-interest income declined 42% from a year earlier, mainly due to lower wealth management fees as a result of subdued customer investment activities and valuation losses reported by the bank’s insurance business.

Group CEO Helen Wong said in a statement China’s earlier-than-expected reopening could provide support to regional economies. Interest rates are expected to remain high as inflationary pressures linger, she added.

OCBC, which counts Singapore, Greater China and Malaysia among its key markets with a large insurance business, forecast a net interest margin of 2.1% for this year versus 1.91% reported in 2022, and it forecast mid single-digit growth in its loan book.

OCBC’s forecast of improving net interest margins comes as local peers DBS and UOB flag moderation in margins after their quarterly profit announced recently.

Net interest margin is a key gauge of profitability.

“We continue to maintain sound capital, funding and liquidity positions to capture growth opportunities while ensuring sufficient buffers for uncertainties,” Wong, who took the CEO role two years ago, said in the statement.

Wong, a former CEO of HSBC Greater China, has been persistently quizzed by analysts on the bank's strategy for its relatively large capital buffers. OCBC’s main rivals have made acquisitions in recent years. – Reuters