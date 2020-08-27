Singaporean gets 10 years for using false documents, deceiving former RHB Group founder

PUTRAJAYA: A Singaporean woman was sent to jail for 10 years after she lost her final appeal against her conviction and sentence for using false documents and deceiving a former RHB Group founder.

The Court of Appeal three-man panel led by Datuk Seri Kamaludin Md Said said the court, in a unanimous decision, found that there was no merits in Sharida Abdul Majid’s appeal.

“We are of the opinion that there is no reason to disturb the High Court’s decision which had convicted and sentenced her to jail,” he said in dismissing Sharida’s appeal.

Justice Kamaludin then issued a warrant of committal against Sharida to begin the jail sentence from today.

The 55-year- old single mother of four children was allowed bail of RM1 million with one surety pending disposal of her appeal.

Also presiding on the panel were Justices Datuk Hadhariah Syed Ismail and Datuk Mohd Sofian Abd Razak.

Sharida, who was then a businesswoman, was sentenced to 10 years for the first charge of using two cash bills as genuine collateral document purportedly issued by High Motivations Sdn Bhd dated Sept 28, 2009 in Premba Square, Saujana Resort, Shah Alam, Selangor between Oct 2, 2009 and Oct 26, 2009.

She was jailed five years for the second charge of misleading Tan Sri Abdul Rashid Hussain into believing that she had secured a gift contract worth RM18.9 million and inducing him to hand over RM7 million to share the deal.

Sharida, now unemployed, committed the offence through three Standard Chartered Bank cheques at the same place, between September 2009 and Nov 13, 2009.

The Shah Alam Sessions Court on Dec 4, 2014 imposed the jail sentences on Sharida after finding her guilty on both charges and ordered her to serve the sentences concurrently. She lost her appeal which was dismissed by the Shah Alam High Court on Feb 16, 2016.

During the trial, 16 prosecution witnesses were called to testify, including Abdul Rashid and prominent lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah.

Lawyer Zamri Ibrahim represented Sharida while deputy public prosecutors Ku Hayati Ku Haron, Nurshuhaida Zainal Azahar and Nurshafini Mustafha appeared for the prosecution. -Bernama