Singaporean hiker believed lost while climbing Gunung Panti Barat

KOTA TINGGI: A man from Singapore was reported missing after he was believed to have lost his way when climbing Gunung Panti Barat, Batu Ampat here yesterday.

Kota Tinggi police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said police were alerted of the incident by the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) at about 7.10 pm last night.

He said a report was made by the victim, Neo Thiam Ming, 40, through the Malaysia Emergency Response Services (MERS 999) and it was relayed to JBPM, saying he had lost his way.

“Acting on the information, a search and rescue operation was launched at the location headed by police and assisted by related agencies such JBPM, Forestry Department and Malaysia Civil Defence Force.

“However, it was not clear if the victim was alone or with a group. As at 2 pm, the victim has not been found and efforts to find the man are still going on,” he said in a statement today.

“Those with information should contact the Kota Tinggi police headquarters at 07-8837222 or the nearest police station,” he said.-Bernama