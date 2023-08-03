Singaporean man dies, another injured in Mersing accident

MERSING: A Singaporean man died, while another man was seriously injured when the van they were travelling in crashed into a lorry at KM 20, Jalan Mersing-Jemaluang here, yesterday morning.

Mersing Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), Operations commander Mohamed Zainuddin Ahmad said the victim, Megat Omar Ismail, 57, died at the scene, while Md Shash Mohd Said, 60, was seriously injured.

He said a Fire Rescue Tender and nine personnel were rushed to scene when the station was alerted of the accident at 11.53am.

“The accident involved a Nissan van and a 10-tonne HINO lorry. The lorry driver, Muhamad Fazli Bahri, 48, was unhurt, “ he said in a statement.

He said special rescue equipment were needed to extricate the two men who were trapped in the van adding that Megat Omar was confirmed dead by Health Ministry (MoH) officials.

The victim’s body was handed over to the police while the injured victim was sent to Mersing Hospital. -Bernama