Singaporean noodle stall searching for customer who mistakenly paid S$450 for S$4.50 meal

IT IS always best to be cautious and double-check the amount spent, especially with cashless transactions, as one wrong digit slip can lead to a sizable hole in your pockets, as in your bank account.

A noodle stall in Singapore had recently posted on their Instagram page calling for a customer who had mistakenly paid a significant amount of S$450 for a meal which costs only S$4.5 by online payment using the NETS QR code.

In hopes of reaching out to the customer to reimburse the rest of the grand total paid, they had opted to do the right thing and circulate his receipt online, which is the only thing they can do as of now.

“The amount is $450, which is too much. We doubt the person who transferred could key in accidentally. Maybe instead of $4.50, he or she typed $450.

“We would like to return the extra amount of $450-$4.50= $445.50 to that customer,” the establishment said in their post.

The restaurant also checked their CCTV footage, and they believe that it could be an elderly person who does not frequent their outlet, and they have no clue how to contact him or her.

“We are worried he may not even know he made that mistake. Please spread the news and hope he/she realises and gets back the money,” they added.

The noodle restaurant then urged customers to be careful when using the online payment method to buy their food.

“When you show the transaction screen to the cashier, the words on the phone are so small that 450 and 4.50 may not be very obvious,” they concluded in their post.