Singaporean woman strips off in public after row with taxi driver

A SINGAPOREAN woman stripped off in the middle of a road, at the island nation, after a row with a taxi driver.

A video of the incident was recorded by passers-by and has since gone viral.

According to reports, the woman had assaulted the man, throwing punches and her handbag at him, before storming out of the taxi.

She then proceeded to perform the lewd act, while threatening the taxi driver that she would take off all her clothes if he tried to restrain her.

It is believed the woman was highly intoxicated, and she has since been detained, facing a jail sentence up to three months or a SG$2000 (RM6,141).