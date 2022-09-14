Singer-actor Aman Shah dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Singer and actor from the 1980s, Aman Shah died at the National Heart Institute (IJN) here due to heart complications, at 2.15 this afternoon. He was 68.

The Malaysian Artistes Association (Seniman) secretary-general Mohd Hafiz Mohd Nafiah said the remains are now at the IJN for post-mortem and will be brought to Alam Damai Mosque, Cheras for funeral prayers and burial at the Alam Damai Cemetery, after the Asar prayers.

“The Seniman leadership and exco members convey our deepest condolences to the family members and may they remain strong in facing this test,” he said in a statement today.

Aman Shah was born in 1954 in Johor Bahru and has been an actor and singer since 1979 and signed to the recording company EMI from 1980 to 1987.

Among his popular movies are Darah Satria, Azura and Aku Bukan Gila while his songs include a popular raya track entitled Kepulangan Yang Dinanti.-Bernama