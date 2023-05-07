Singer Coco Lee dies at 48

PETALING JAYA: Singing sensation Coco Lee (pix) has reportedly died at the age of 48, according to a family member.

Her sister Nancy Lee on a social media post said that the Hong Kong born popular singer who had been battling with depression for years, ended her life on Sunday (July 2).

It was reported that Lee was rushed to the hospital, where she was in a coma for three days before passing away.

During her thirty-year career span, Lee achieved international stardom recognition for her single ‘Do you want my love’ which entered the US music charts with her first English-language album ‘Just No Other Way’.

She also performed the Best Original Song nominated, ‘A Love Before Time’ from the movie Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

More to come..