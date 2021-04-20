Singer Nash injured in car crash

SEREMBAN: Popular singer Datuk Jamaluddin Elias, better known as Nash of local rock band Lefthanded, was injured following a road accident at the KM250 of the North-South Expressway (NSE) here today.

The 62-year-old vocalist was travelling in a Toyota Harrier driven by his 33-year-old driver when the accident occurred at about 4pm.

Seremban police chief ACP Mohd Said Ibrahim said today that Jamaluddin was heading towards Kuala Lumpur from Johor with his driver when the car went out of control after going over a puddle of water on the highway.

He said the car crashed into a guardrail before coming to a stop.

Mohd Said said Jamaluddin suffered injuries on his face and chest while his driver sustained light injuries.