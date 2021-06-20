Single-dose vaccine answer to Semporna vaccination logistics issues

SEMPORNA: Residents living in islands far from Semporna Town are best given a single-dose Covid-19 vaccine, which will help resolve logistics issues such as traveling time and cut down expenditure.

Semporna District Health Officer Dr Shameer Khan Sulaiman said he had suggested this in a meeting with the Health Minister (Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba) and ministry officials recently.

“I asked that single doses be administered to the islanders as it is more suitable for them. I am confident that the MOH will understand the geographical constraints faced.

“So, the single-dose vaccine is very much needed as Semporna has many islands located far from the town such as Pulau Denawan and Pulau Omadal, ” he told Bernama.

Previously, Health Director-Health Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said two types of single-dose Covid-19 vaccines produced by China’s CanSino Biologics and the US’ Johnson & Johnson (J&J) have been given conditional approval by the National Pharmaceutical Regulatory Division (NPRA).

In the meantime, Dr Shameer said mobile boat clinics would be used to travel to the islands, and his team is looking through details to carry out the vaccination exercise smoothly and safely.

Meanwhile, Semporna District Officer Juraimin Jadil said the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) is also ready to mobilise their assets such as helicopters to assist in the vaccination process as the islands are located far from Semporna.

A total of 10,000 out of 140,000 residents in Semporna have received their Covid-19 shots so far. — Bernama