Single mother collects recyclable items to raise four daughters

MELAKA: Despite being looked down including yelled at with abusive words, single mother, Umi Nur Faizah Fauzan Ali Halimi(pix), 39, continues to collect scrap items in exchange for cash to raise her four daughters.

Umi Nur Faizah, or fondly known as Umi, said she was forced into the job, often regarded as dirty, repulsive and smelly since over five years ago, collecting used items using a push cart around the Malim Industrial Area here.

“It is normal for some people to feel sorry for me when they see me collecting the used items, some insulted me for searching for empty boxes and there were those who say my work is ‘paiseh’ (embarrassing) ...because I rummage through garbage.

“But I just have to swallow all that ...what is more important is seeking an honest living to bring up my children,” she said when met by Bernama in Malim here today.

She said throughout Ramadan, she would start looking for boxes from 8 am until 5 pm and her income depended on the types of used items she managed to collect.

She said often she took home only RM10 despite working the whole day but it could even reach up to over RM100 a day if she was fortunate enough to stumble upon iron, aluminium or copper.

Umi said she faces the hardship she was going through with her four daughters with an open mind and would always prioritise needs over their desires or wants.

“I have to live with the income that I get in a month regardless of whether it is enough or not..we cannot see or compare with other people’s lives because it will never be enough.

“I am thankful because my children understand what they are going through and are never demanding or fussy about food,” said Umi who also works as a food stall assistant earning RM50 a day.

She said two of her children, aged six and nine, often kept her company collecting used items while two others, aged 13 and 15 years old, had to be sent to a religious school in Alor Gajah, about 27 kilometres from here, to ensure they get a better education and attention.

She said her four children receive RM650 a month in aid from the Social Welfare Department, while the Melaka Islamic Religious Council had been giving them food aid of RM200 and RM50 each to her three children.

Umi said she was very careful with their daily spending to ensure the assistance was used in the best possible manner especially to pay house rental and buy items for the kitchen for the regular meals.

Broaching on the preparation for Hari Raya Aidilfitri, she said, to date, she was unable to buy new clothes for her children and herself but placed more importance on ensuring their daily food and needs were adequate.

“Of course it is sad but not having new clothes does not mean we cannot celebrate raya like other people...my children understand we are in a difficult situation,” she added.-Bernama