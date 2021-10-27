Single mother fined RM9,000 for neglecting son

KUALA LUMPUR: A single mother was fined RM9,000 by the Sessions Court here today for neglecting her son.

Judge Izralizam Sanusi meted out the fine, in default nine-months’ jail, on the 26-year-old online cosmetic trader after the woman changed her plea to guilty.

Today was initially fixed for trial of the case.

She was charged with neglecting her son, who is seven years and six-months old, resulting in the boy to be injured at a house in Setapak in December last year.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Aiman Azahan, who prosecuted, in asking for a punishment to serve as a lesson to the accused and society, said the injuries suffered by the boy was due to her own negligence.

In mitigation, the woman, represented by lawyer Zulkifli Awang, said she was remorse and had to take care of her parents.

According to the facts of the case, the complainant, who is the child’s father, noticed scalding on his son’s arms and armpit and the boy was in trauma when he went to pick up the child from his ex-wife’s house.

He then took the boy to a hospital for examination.-Bernama