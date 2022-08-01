Single mum allowed to proceed with bid to quash her kids’ unilateral conversion

PETALING JAYA: Single mother Loh Siew Hong can proceed with her bid to quash the unilateral conversion to Islam of her three children, the Kuala Lumpur High Court has ruled.

Malaysiakini reported that the court granted leave to Loh’s judicial review application to nullify the conversion of the children by her former husband, Muhammad Nagashwaran Muniandy, a Muslim convert.

Judge Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh, in allowing the leave, said Loh was within the time period to file her judicial review.

She had filed the action on March 23, after receiving confirmation about her children’s conversion on March 4.

Wan Ahmad said although Loh’s children were converted to Islam on July 7, 2020, she only confirmed the matter in March this year and, as such, was within the timeframe to file a judicial review.