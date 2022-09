A SINKHOLE swallowed a van along Jalan Kepong in Kuala Lumpur earlier today.

According to Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng, the incident took place at about 6am today.

He said the van driver, was driving towards Sungai Buloh when he realised that the rear of the vehicle was sinking.

Lim added that the relevant agencies had cordoned off the area immediately and diverted traffic.

Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) managed to pull the van free at about 9.15am

The driver was not injured in the incident.