SIRIM certification enforcement for non-medical face masks postponed to Jan 1, 2023

PUTRAJAYA: Enforcement of the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking) of Non-Medical Face Mask Order which requires manufacturers and importers of non-medical face masks to apply for MS SIRIM certification and labelling has been postponed to Jan 1, 2023.

Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi(pix) said the government was not making a 'u-turn' but was sensitive of the people's fear and concern that this would result in a price increase.

“The postponement gives leeway to the industry and the people to make adjustments,“ he told the media after a briefing for the industry in conjunction with the gazetting and enforcement of the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking) Order 2022 for non-medical face masks and electronic cigarette devices here today.

The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) in a statement on Tuesday (April 5) informed that the Trade Descriptions (Certification and Marking) of Non-Medical Face Masks Order 2022 under the Trade Descriptions Act 2011 was gazetted on April 5.

In a statement, the ministry said the order would take effect on July 4 and manufacturers and importers of non-medical face masks were required to apply for SIRIM certification and labelling from SIRIM QAS International Sdn Bhd.

The MS SIRIM labelling which indicates the products have met the required standards, must be placed on the boxes or packages and is easily visible to consumers.

Nanta assured consumers that the price of non-medical face masks would not be increased as the industry had given their word and had also been warned not to take advantage of the gazetting as an excuse to increase prices.

“I am confident that manufacturers and importers will not increase prices even if they are charged for the MS SIRIM marking certificate. I am of the view that the imposition of a reasonable charge by SIRIM on manufacturers and importers will benefit all parties,“ he said.

Nanta said before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, Malaysia was an exporter of face masks and the gazetting was to ensure Malaysian products were of quality standards and accepted worldwide.

The gazetting was also aimed at safeguarding the interests of the people as well as to overcome the dumping of poor quality non-medical face masks in the local market, he said.

Nanta also explained the action against manufacturers and importers in the event of non-compliance has nothing to do with consumers as it only involved those related to the business.

On enforcement at petrol stations following the reopening of the country's borders, Nanta said KPDNHEP has taken note of the issue of foreign registration number vehicles filling up RON95 subsidised petrol and a strategic plan is being drawn to address the problem.

As a long-term strategy, Nanta said the number of enforcement personnel must be increased to conduct monitoring as the current workforce of 2,200 was insufficient.-Bernama