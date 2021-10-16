Sirim signs MoU with KVG to further strengthen local kenaf market

PADANG BESAR: Sirim Bhd has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Kenaf Venture Global Sdn Bhd (KVG) to further strengthen the local kenaf market, in line with the government’s goal of making kenaf one of the key commodities in this country.

President and group chief executive Datuk Dr Ahmad Sabirin Arshad said Sirim is ready to support the country’s agriculture sector by utilising various technology applications such as sensors, devices, machinery and information technology.

“In the future, the agriculture sector will be applying more state-of-the-art technology such as robots, temperature and moisture sensors, space imagining and GPS technology.

“With technology application, our farms will be more profitable, efficient, safe and environmentally friendly,” he said at the signing ceremony at Chuping Valley Industrial Area (CVIA) here today.

The MoU was signed by Ahmad Sabirin on behalf of Sirim while KGV was represented by its co-founder and group president Azman Ahmad.

Witnessing the event is Minister of Plantation Industries and Commodities Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin(pix).

Meanwhile, KVG’s chief executive officer Jazman Shahar Abdollah said the signing marked a milestone for the company ahead of its international debut at Dubai Expo 2020 on Jan 23 to 29, 2022, whereby the company participated as a representative for the Malaysian kenaf industry.

“Among the objectives of the participation are to explore the kenaf market at the global level and to widen the existing Malaysian market for kenaf.

“We are poised to showcase that this is among the initiatives that KVG is committed to towards promoting sustainability and the green culture at the global stage, at the same time, the collaboration call can also be recognised as an effort to put Malaysia as an investment hub for kenaf in the nearest future,” he added.

Under the MoU, SIRIM will, among others, provides KVG with technical support in automation of kenaf fibre production line and resource-efficient and cleaner production for sustainable kenaf fibre and core production as well as knowledge and expertise in carbon footprint.