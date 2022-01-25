Sirim to launch Smart Manufacturing Experience Centre this year

KUALA LUMPUR: Sirim Bhd is set to launch its Smart Manufacturing Experience Centre (SMEC) in Bukit Jalil by the middle of this year in an effort to drive digital adoption in the manufacturing centre.

Its president and group CEO Datuk Dr Ahmad Sabirin Arshad said Sirim's main focus this year is to intensify its efforts in the development of smart manufacturing, especially for small and medium enterprises.

“Through the centre, we will take a comprehensive look at the manufacturing sector’s ecosystem to ensure that Malaysia is able to move towards digital transformation and the Industrial Revolution 4.0 (IR4.0).

“Sirim will always play a role in enhancing the manufacturing and services sectors, and our goal is to be a leader in frontier technology,“ he said during an interview on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara talk show aired last night.

He said Malaysia has an inclusive range of expertise and capabilities, thus ensuring that the supply chain in the manufacturing sector is maintained; and the adoption of new technologies at all levels will help to keep the economy growing.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Sabirin said Sirim will be introducing 60 new products from Sirim QAS International Sdn Bhd as well as innovations by the Sirim Industrial Research this year.

“At the same time, we will intensify our digitisation efforts by spearheading developments in fields of the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data and blockchain,” he added. – Bernama