SIS slams minister for refusing to end child marriage

PETALING JAYA: Sisters in Islam (SIS) has slammed the government for abandoning plans to raise the minimum marriage age for Muslim girls to 18.

“Is the government going to gamble the future of our children and young Malaysians by failing to take care of their welfare and allowing child marriages to continue?

“The government should guarantee the health, education, safety and welfare of all children and foster a Malaysian mentality that child marriages are irresponsible and will only ruin the future of children.

“Only Selangor had amended the minimum legal marriage age for Muslims to 18,“ the NGO said in a statement yesterday.

The statement also pointed out that several countries in the region, including Indonesia, have raised the marriage age for girls.

SIS said the priorities for girls should be education, health, and job opportunities to realise their full potential and ensure that they can live better lives.

The statement revealed Malaysia is the worst regional performer in the Global Gender Gap Report 2021.

“Malaysia is ranked 112 out of 156 countries, and at the same time, Malaysia is ranked last in Asean.

“If Malaysia does not manage this issue properly, for example, by failing to address the problem of child marriages better, Malaysia will be left far behind in trying o achieve gender equality and to close the gender gap in the global index,“ it said.

Yesterday, Religious affairs minister Idris Ahmad told the Dewan Rakyat that the government has taken the position that it is not necessary to raise the legal marriage age for Muslim women from 16 to 18.

He said the decision was reached after considering the feedback and views of the state governments.