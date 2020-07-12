Sisters killed, children badly hurt in Seremban-PD highway crash

SEREMBAN: A pair of sisters died while two of their children were seriously injured after the car they were travelling in crashed at kilometre 12 of the Seremban-Port Dickson Highway today.

In the 4.45 pm incident, Faridah Sutin, 55 and her sister, Norazimah, 57 were killed after the Perodua Myvi driven by Faridah’s son Muhammad Firdaus Mahadi went out of control and landed in a ravine on the side of the highway.

Negri Sembilan Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief Supt Ibrahim Mohd Abdul Kadir said Muhammad Firdaus and Norazimah’s daughter Alia Husna Saharudin, were seriously injured in the crash and sent to the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban for treatment.

The family was headed to Kuala Pilah from Port Dickson, he said. -Bernama