Siti Bainun charged with neglecting down syndrome child

KUALA LUMPUR: Founder of the Rumah Bonda welfare home, Siti Bainun Ahd Razali(pix) was charged in the Sessions Court here today with neglecting a 13-year-old down-syndrome girl.

The woman, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge which was read out to her before judge Izralizam Sanusi.

Siti Bainun, 29, was charged as a person having the care of the child, to have neglected the girl in a manner likely to cause her physical or emotional injury.

The offence was allegedly committed at a condominium unit in Wangsa Maju here between February and June this year.

The charge, framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, provides a maximum fine of RM50,000, or imprisonment for up to 20 years, or both, if found guilty.

The court allowed her bail of RM12,000 with one surety and she was also ordered to not intimidate the witness, as well as to surrender her passport to the court and to report herself at the nearest police station.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutors Noor Shakira Aliana Alias and Rosidah Abu Bakar, while lawyer Nur Aminahtul Mardiah Md Nor represented Siti Bainun.

The court set Oct 4 for mention.-Bernama