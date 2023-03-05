Siti Bainun found guilty of neglecting, abusing Bella

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here today found Rumah Bonda founder Siti Bainun Ahd Razali guilty on charges of neglecting and abusing a teenage girl with Down syndrome known as Bella.

Judge Izralizam Sanusi, when handing down the decision, said the prosecution had succeeded in establishing the case beyond a reasonable doubt at the end of the defense case.

Siti Bainun was charged with neglecting and abusing the 13-year-old Down syndrome girl causing the victim to suffer physical and emotional injuries in a condominium unit in Wangsa Maju between February and June 2021.

The charge, framed under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001, provides imprisonment for up to 20 years or a fine of RM50,000 or both, upon conviction.

The prosecution and defence are currently making their mitigation on the decision.

Deputy public prosecutors Nor Azizah Mohamad, Zilfinaz Abbas, Zahida Zakaria and Shakira Aliana Alias ​​prosecuted, while Siti Bainun, 31, was represented by lawyer Mohammad Farhan Maaruf.-Bernama