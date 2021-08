KUALA LUMPUR: Popular local singer Siti Sarah Raisuddin died due to Covid-19 infection at the Tuanku Muhriz Chancellor's Hospital, Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM), Cheras, at 5.13am today.

This was confirmed by her husband, comedian Shahmira Muhammad better-known as Shuib Sepahtu, 39, on his official Instagram page.

“At 5.13am on Aug 9 2021, my heavenly angel (Siti Sarah) left us. Please recite Al-Fatihah for her,“ he said.

Siti Sarah, 37, who was seven months pregnant was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday evening after having severe cough and experiencing low oxygen levels due to the virus infection.

Siti Sarah along with her husband and children had tested positive for Covid-19 since July 25 after undergoing screening when their maid tested positive.

Siti Sarah, whose top songs include Kesetiaan and Ke Hujung Dunia, underwent surgery to deliver her fourth child, Ayash Affan after her health deteriorated.

Siti Sarah and Shuib were married in 2011 and have three other children Uwais Alqarni, 10; Dzahira Talita Zahra, 8; and Ariq Martin, 6.

Meanwhile, the Artistes Association of Malaysia in conveying condolences to the family said, “May her soul be showered with blessings and placed among the righteous.

“To Shuib, stay strong and patient in facing Allah’s trials and may He ease everything for you ,” it said on Instagram.-Bernama