Situation at MAEPS PKRC more challenging after surge in Covid-19 patients

SHAH ALAM: The situation at the Malaysia Agro Exposition Park Serdang (MAEPS) Quarantine and Treatment Centre (PKRC) 2.0 has become more challenging following the admission of more category three Covid-19 patients, said the Selangor Health Department.

In a posting on its Facebook page today, it said that in early January the centre had only 60 beds but now the MAEPS Integrated PKRC was catering to 757 category three patients and planning to increase its capacity to 1,000 beds.

The increase in bed capacity is to support the healthcare system in the Klang Valley following a spike in Covid-19 cases.

“As such, category three patients are placed at halls near the intensive care unit (ICU) for closer observation while categories one and two patients who are stable are admitted to Dewan DG.

“However, PKRC will try its best to separate foreigners from locals in this hall,” it said.

It said MAEPS PKRC took note of complaints raised on Twitter regarding slow admission and would look into improving the admission process from time to time. — Bernama