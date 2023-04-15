Sivakumar: Calls from MACC yet

KUALA LUMPUR: Human Resources Minister V.Sivakumar confirmed that he has not been summoned by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) so far following the arrest of several of his senior officials yesterday.

Sivakumar said he would provide full cooperation, including giving a statement if requested by the MACC.

“I have not been called yet. If they do, I am willing to go and give my statement,” he told reporters after the Minister’s Hi-Tea event with Indian community non-governmental organisations (NGOs) leaders in conjunction with the Tamil New Year celebration.

Sivakumar was responding to the arrests of his senior officers related to foreign worker recruitment.

He said MACC was still investigating the case.

“All my officers and I at the ministry are ready to provide any kind of cooperation. As stated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday, MACC is carrying out its responsibility.

“Basically, I fully support the implementation of law based on justice and truth in the investigation. That is not a problem,” he added. -Bernama