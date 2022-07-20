Sivasangari attending rehabilitation at NSI

PETALING JAYA: National squash player S. Sivasangari is on her way to recovery as she is currently undergoing rehabilitation at the National Sports Institute (NSI) in KL Sports City, The Vibes reports.

After being involved in a major car accident on June 26, the 23-year-old was discharged from Putrajaya Hospital a week ago.

Squash Racquets Association of Malaysia coaching director S. Maniam told The Vibes that Sivasangari was on a liquid diet for the duration of her time at the hospital but has since gradually been consuming more solid food.