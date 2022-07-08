Sivasangari discharged from hospital

KUALA LUMPUR: National women’s squash player S. Sivasangari was allowed to be discharged from Hospital Putrajaya today, about two weeks after she was admitted for treatment of injuries sustained in a road accident.

Squash Rackets Association of Malaysia (SRAM) director Major (Rtd) S. Maniam said the 23-year-old player would return to her parents’ home in Bukit Jalil here.

Maniam said the Kedah-born athlete would have to go for treatment at the National Sports Institute (NSI) daily as part of her recovery process, apart from getting follow-up treatment at Hospital Putrajaya.

“Maybe once in two weeks to Hospital Putrajaya. Before this, I met her two or three times ... she was in high spirits and looking forward to returning to training,” he told Bernama when contacted.

Asked on Sivasangari’s world ranking, he said she had recently jumped three rungs to her highest ever position of 16.

He said SRAM had applied to the Professional Squash Association (PSA) to maintain her ranking for several months until she returns to action.

SRAM is still awaiting a reply from PSA.

Sivasangari had been listed as a gold medal prospect and a flag-bearer for the Malaysian contingent to the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham but the plan was wrecked after she was injured in a car crash on June 26.-Bernama