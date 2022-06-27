Sivasangari’s Birmingham dream dashed after accident

KUALA LUMPUR: National women’s squash star S. Sivasangari’s dream of bringing home a gold medal from the 2022 Commonwealth Games (July 28-Aug 8) in Birmingham, England was shattered when a car accident early Sunday morning landed her in hospital.

The matter was confirmed by the director of the Squash Racket Association of Malaysia (SRAM) Major (Rtd) S. Maniam, who informed that Sivasangari, who was to be a national flag-bearer in Birmingham, is currently undergoing treatment at the Putrajaya Hospital.

“Sivasangari was injured in the head and body, I’m going there (hospital) to visit her, what we (SRAM) know now is Siva cannot play at the Commonwealth Games. I’m very sad and upset that this has happened.

“I will discuss with the coaches tonight on who will replace Sivasangari, we had a preliminary discussion this morning, this evening we will see some performances on court then we will discuss making some changes”, he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) reported that a woman had head injuries in an accident involving a lorry and a car on the Maju Expressway at 3.46 am.

The operations commander from the Cyberjaya Fire and Rescue Station (BBP), Senior Fire Officer II Rosman Ab Rahman said they received an initial report involving a Proton Saga BLM car that was burnt 90 per cent after colliding with a one-tonne lorry and skidding and catching fire.

“The fire was extinguished by fire fighters and there were three victims involved, with only one victim seriously injured who was rushed to Putrajaya Hospital by ambulance,“ he said when contacted today.

He said others involved in the crash were a 20-year-old man who was believed to be the driver of the Proton Saga and a 40-year-old man (the lorry driver) who was not hurt.

Sivasangari, who was to be the flag-bearer of the Jalur Gemilang (national flag) at the Commonwealth Games along with powerlifting para-athlete Bonnie Bunyau Gustin, is among the gold medal hopes for Malaysia. — Bernama