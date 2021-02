KUALA LUMPUR: Police have arrested six Chinese nationals suspected of being involved in an online gambling syndicate in Mont Kiara, yesterday.

Brickfields district police chief ACP Anuar Omar said at 7 pm that they raided a gambling house located in the area and arrested four men and two women.

“The suspects arrested were between 20 and 30 years old and the police also seized items including three laptops, 10 telephones, and three modems. Police found that the syndicate rented the house that was used as a gambling den for RM2,000 a month and frequently moved houses to avoid being detected by the authorities,“ he said in a statement today.

He said investigation found that the syndicate had carried out online gambling activities for the Chinese market.

He said all the suspects were remanded for 14 days starting today and that the case was being investigated under Section 4 (1) (g) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953 and Section 39 (b) / 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1963. — Bernama