Six cops including senior officer among 14 nabbed at wild party

IPOH: A senior police officer and five other policemen were among 14 individuals arrested during a raid at a wild party in an apartment here, early this morning.

Perak police chief Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said acting on a tip-off, a team from the state Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department raided the premises at about 1.30 am.

The suspects, as well as eight women, including three Indonesians, aged 20 to 50, were nabbed, he said in a press conference here today.

Mior Faridalathrash said five of the policemen, including the senior officer from the Perak police contingent, and seven women were also tested positive for drugs.

“However, no drugs were seized in the raid. The suspects have been remanded for four days until March 1 for further investigation under Section 15 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Police officers and personnel are warned against getting involved in drugs. Beginning today, stricter action without compromise will be taken against those (police personnel) involved in the activity,” he added.

In a separate development, Mior Faridalathrash said a local fisherman spotted a sack floating in Pulau Pangkor waters, Lumut at 9.45 am yesterday before alerting the police.

“There were 20 packages of tea powder in the sack, of which 17 of them contained drugs believed to be syabu while three other packages were soggy and empty. The total value of drugs seized was RM700,000,” he said.

However, he added that no arrest has been made so far and police are still conducting further investigations. — Bernama