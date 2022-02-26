Six-cornered fight for Larkin seat

JOHOR BAHRU: Six candidates are contesting for the Larkin seat in the March 12 Johor state election.

Five of them are new faces, including Umno Youth chief Mohd Hairi Mad Shah, who is contesting as Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate; Mohamad Riadz Mohamad Hashim of Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang); Rasid Abu Bakar (Malaysian United Democratic Alliance - MUDA) and Zulkifli Bujang, of Perikatan Nasional (PN).

The other is Independent candidate NorRamadan Buan.

The sixth candidate is Dr Zamil Najwah Arbain, of PKR, who contested for the Tanjung Surat state seat in the 14th General Election (GE14) but lost.

The list of the candisdates was announced by Returning Officer Datuk Abdul Rahman Salleh at the nomination centre at the Dewan JKR Daerah Johor Bahru here.

In GE14, the Larkin seat was won by Mohd Izhar Ahmad, of PKR, with a majority of 8,590 votes in a three-cornered fight against BN’s Datuk Yahya Ja’afar and Zakiah Tukirin, of PAS.-Bernama