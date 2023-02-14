Six criteria to strengthen town planning provisions, policies

KUALA LUMPUR: The Local Government Development Ministry (KPKT) is committed to strengthening town planning provisions and policies by focusing on six development criteria.

Its minister, Nga Kor Ming said his ministry, through the Town and Country Planning Department (PLANMalaysia) will stress on connectivity neighborhoods; sustainable township planning; multi-sized open spaces; visual permeability as passive security; adaptation of renewable energy and sustainable communities.

He said the matter required continued effort from various parties, including local experts to strengthen the quality of town development planning and to turn it into a platform to share experiences and hold discussions on national development planning policies.

“It is hope to also strengthen strategic partnerships and act as a foundation in toe preparation of the Town Development Planning Provisions, Policies and Guidelines Implementation Guide.

“Besides the sharing of housing expertise abroad such as the Housing & Development Board, the ministry is also ready to accept the views and knowledge sharing from local housing experts like Desa ParkCity, the recipient of over 30 international and national awards,” he said in a statement today.

Nga, together with senior ministry staff, had earlier conducted a working visit to Desa ParkCity here for a sharing on town development planning best practices.

Nga said his ministry is always ready to look for opportunities to form strategic partnerships in various fields, both local and foreign, for the benefit of the people.

He added that sustainable town planning and management needed to be complemented with the preparation of holistic infrastructure and facilities that prioritise accessibility, connectivity, comfort and prosperity.

“More engagement sessions are needed to make the ministry’s goals a reality, and developers need to play their roles in developing community-friendly projects, especially with the preparation of affordable housing in strategic locations,” he said. -Bernama