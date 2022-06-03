Six events will be held in conjunction with King’s birthday

KUALA LUMPUR: Six events will be held, beginning today until June 10, in conjunction with the official birthday of Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah on June 6.

The list of events was shared by Istana Negara through a post on its official Facebook account today.

According to Istana Negara, His Majesty’s official birthday celebrations began with the recital of the Yasin and doa selamat at the Federal Territory Mosque here tonight.

“Tomorrow (June 3), the Friday prayer and special sermon in conjunction with the King’s birthday will take place at the Federal Territory Mosque in Kuala Lumpur,” it said.

Istana Negara said the King’s royal address in conjunction with His Majesty’s birthday celebrations will be carried live over television stations on Sunday (June 5).

It said the investiture ceremony to confer federal awards, honours and medals will take place at Istana Negara on Monday (June 6).

According to Istana Negara, on June 9, His Majesty and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah are scheduled to visit the Taska Genius Perpaduan at Taman Sri Rampai here.

The last event in conjunction with the King’s birthday celebration will be Trooping the Colour ceremony at Dataran Pahlawan Negara in Putrajaya on June 10, it added. -Bernama