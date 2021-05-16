Six foreigners detained over murder of Myanmar man

GEORGE TOWN: Police have arrested six foreign men to assist in the investigation into the death of a Myanmar construction worker at a condominium construction site in Bayan Lepas, yesterday.

A Penang Hospital (HPP) doctor has lodged a police report regarding a male patient known as Hla Min, 29, who was brought to the hospital unconscious at 3.05 pm, yesterday.

Southwest district police chief Supt, A. A. Anbalagan, said according to a doctor working in the HPP’s emergency department, a Myanmar male patient was brought in by ambulance, and an examination found the victim had died due to severe head injuries.

“Following that, the police went to the HPP and the location of the construction site for further investigations before detaining five Myanmar men and an Indonesian man, aged between 25 and 44, who were housemates and construction workers, to assist in the murder investigation,” he said in a statement, today.

Anbalagan said, based on the preliminary investigation, the victim was found by his colleague, with severe head injuries and covered in blood. The victim was still alive when found in the toilet of a unit on the 22nd floor of the condominium which was under construction.

“The victim’s mobile phone and shoes were found in the toilet as well as an iron rod, with traces of blood on it, believed to have been used to attack the victim,” he said.

He added that the six men arrested were being remanded for seven days to assist in the investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder, and that police are seeking the public’s cooperation to assist in the investigation, with any information about the incident. — Bernama