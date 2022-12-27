Six health facilities still closed due to floods in T’ganu

KUALA TERENGGANU: Six health facilities in Terengganu are still closed due to floods that hit the state on Dec 18.

State Health Department director Datuk Kasemani Embong said the facilities, comprising five rural clinics in Besut and one in Dungun, were damaged and needed to be repaired

Hence, she said, operations of the clinics have been moved to a nearby facility so that treatment and care for patients can continue as usual.

“In Besut, the affected rural clinics are Alor Keladi, Tembila, Felda tenang, Alor Lintah, and Bukit Payung, whilein Dungun, it is the Kuala Jengal rural clinic.

“The Tembila, Felda Tenang, Alor Lintah, and Bukit Payung rural clincis will re-open for operation on Jan 1, while operation at the Keladi and Kuala Jengal rural clinics will be announced later,” she said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, Kasemani said no outbreaks of infectious diseases were reported in all 315 temporary elief centres (PPS) that were opened during the flood.

She said the department has taken measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases and vector control in the PPS and in the flooded areas.

“For vector control, a total of 3,788 buildings have been inspected and only one building tested positive for mosquito breeding. No cockroaches, flies or rats were found. Rubbish disposal was well managed by the local community,“ she said.

She advised the public not to eat and drink from uncooked sources to avoid water and food borne diseases.

“Parents must also ensure that their children do not play in flood water, as it is feared to be contaminated and pose the risk of infectious diseases such as diarrhoea, cholera, typhoid, and leptospirosis.

“If you experience unhealthy symptoms such as abdominal pain, nausea, headache or fever, you should immediately visit the nearest health facility and seek treatment,“ she added.-Bernama