JOHOR BAHRU: Police have arrested six people, including a local woman, on suspicion of being involved in a robbery incident and injuring a victim at a grocery store in the Ulu Tiram area near here on Friday.

Seri Alam Acting District Police chief DSP Shahrulanuar Mushaddat Abdullah Sani said the suspects, aged between 21 and 40, were arrested between 1 am and 6 am today through a series of raids and inspections of four houses in Taman Desa Tebrau, Masai and Pasir Gudang.

“Acting on intelligence and investigations, a team from the Criminal Investigation Division of the Seri Alam District Police Headquarters managed to arrest the five men and one woman.

“Police also managed to recover and seize various items for further investigation,” he said in a statement today, adding that all the suspects also tested positive for Methamphetamine.

All the suspects were also found to have criminal records, with two of them wanted under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.

“Police also managed to recover the two mobile phones belonging to the victim as well as clothes worn by the suspects during the robbery. Also seized was a motorcycle with a fake registration number plate. Upon investigation, it was found that the motorcycle had been reported missing on the day of the robbery,” he said.

He said the case would now be investigated under Section 394 and Section 379A of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt in committing a robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.

All the suspects have been remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code for further investigation as well as to identify and solve other cases that may have involved the six.

In the Jan 15 incident, which occurred at about 6 am, the suspects are believed to have robbed a 22-year-old male employee of the grocery store and also causing injury to his head with a machete. — Bernama