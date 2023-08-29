Six homegrown start-ups that made it to ‘Forbes Asia’s ‘100 to watch’ list’

SIX Malaysian start-ups were recently listed on Forbes Asia’s “100 to Watch” list, including businesses in the business technology, agribusiness, finance, and e-commerce sectors. This achievement represents a source of pride for all Malaysians.

Starting off with the business technology company Aerodyne, which successfully developed autonomous drones capable of spraying crops, inspecting electricity lines, and even monitoring a city’s streets.

“The company’s artificial intelligence (AI)-powered ‘nested’ drone system helps devices sync with one another and return to a common charging base,“ according to Forbes Asia.

The company, which was founded in 2014, has completed more than 458,000 flight operations in 45 different countries and has raised over US$68 million in fundraising rounds.

Secondly, we have the agricultural start-up BoomGrow, which specialises in constructing indoor vertical farms utilising recycled shipping containers, along with the practise of growing crops in vertically stacked shelves.

The company claims to raise over 250 different varieties of pesticide-free produce, which is being offered to restaurants and retail outlets. The 2013-founded company is also active in the Philippines.

Thirdly, an enterprise technology firm named Care Concierge made the list as well; it provides caregiving services as well as assisted living accommodations for the elderly.

The Care Concierge application lets users select from a pool of 2,000 nurses, therapists, and carers to take care of ageing loved ones. The programme has its sights set on Malaysia’s ageing population.

Moreover, this programme allows users to keep tabs on the vital indicators of seniors. The business was established in 2017 and had already secured US$4 million in finance.

Moving on, Consumer technology company Involve Asia provides a marketing platform that connects marketers with social media influencers with fewer than 100,000 followers, so that they may enlist their help in promoting and advertising their products.

The firm, which claims to be affiliated with more than 500 brands, including well-known names like Nike and Sephora, was founded in 2014. It has so far raised US$16.5 million.

Furthermore, in 2016, the e-commerce firm Lapasar was established as a wholesale platform for products like office supplies, IT hardware, and cleaning supplies.

Fortunately, the company moved into fast-moving consumer products during the Covid-19 outbreak and today manages its own warehousing and delivery system.

Lapasar had already funded US$5.7 million with 10,000 suppliers in its network, ranging from tiny shops to major businesses.

Last but not least, PolicyStreet, a financial startup that offers digital insurance solutions to both consumers and businesses, was listed among the top 100 companies by Forbes Asia.

According to Forbes Asia, the company has raised a total of US$22 million from investors, including Malaysia’s national wealth fund, Khazanah Nasional Berhad.