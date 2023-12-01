Six including five civil servants nabbed for soliciting bribe in Semporna

SEMPORNA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) arrested six men, including five civil servants, on suspicion of soliciting bribes as an inducement not to take action in a subsidised cooking oil-related case, here last night.

A source said that the civil servants and a civilian, suspected as middlemen, are believed to have solicited a bribe of RM20,000 from an individual as an inducement not to take action against his son, who was caught storing 100 boxes of subsidised cooking oil, suspected for smuggling purposes.

“The six suspects, aged 29 to 50, were arrested at 10 pm, after receiving part of the bribe of RM5,000 from the said individual,” the source said.

Meanwhile, Sabah MACC director, Datuk S. Karunanithy, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the case was being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009.

He said that all the suspects will be brought to the Tawau Sessions Court today, for the remand application for further investigation. -Bernama