KUALA LUMPUR: Police arrested six individuals suspected of sewing and selling Royal Malaysia Police uniforms without a valid permit in separate raids at three premises in Pekan Sungai Besi, here, on May 19.

Kuala Lumpur Police Management Department chief Datuk Shaharon Anuar Abdul Latif said all the suspects, aged between 30 and 52, including three local women believed to be the owners of the premises, were arrested in a raid around 3 pm that day.

“Three male suspects are Bangladeshi nationals believed to be employees at the premises. All of them were taken to the Cheras district police headquarters for further investigation while the female suspects were released on bail on the same day.

“The male suspects have been remanded until June 7 to assist in the investigation,“ he said in a statement, today.

Shaharon said the public could channel relevant information on the matter by contacting the Kuala Lumpur police at 03-21159999 or any nearby police station. — Bernama